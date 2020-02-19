Fantasy Island ceasing operations

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fantasy Island is ceasing operations.

The theme park’s director of marketing, Doug Mandell, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure, rides and new themed areas, we have not seen an improvement in operating results,” Mandell said. “As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.fantasyislandny.com for answers to commonly asked questions.”

Prior to this, reports stated that the park was selling its rides, but at the time, it was not clear whether or not it was shutting down completely.

Fantasy Island’s website prominently displays “permanently closed” on the front of it.

