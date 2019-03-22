Fans flock to buy new ‘Dream Ale’ by Genesee Brewery and Other Half

A line of people crossed the pedestrian bridge near the Genesee Brew House Friday morning as the brewery released its new collaboration with Other Half Brewing.

Other Half, a popular New York City-based brewery that is opening a new location in Ontario County, teamed up with the Genesee Brewery for the new “Dream Ale” — a take on Genesee’s classic Cream Ale.

The beer is a combination of the Cream Ale recipe “crushed with oats and a massive OH dose of Citra hops.”

The one-off offering is available Friday morning starting at 11 a.m., only at the Genesee Brewery.

