Family Video in Chili selling CBD products again

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Family Video store in Chili is selling CBD products again.

The town ordered a stop to all CBD sales back in June saying the store didn’t have the proper permits. Now, the owner says they have come to an understanding with the town.

Family Video is a national chain with 250 stores across the country. This past spring it joined other national retailers in selling CBD products.

Many say the products help relieve a variety of medical problems. They are popular in states that have legalized medical marijuana.