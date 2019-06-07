Family Video clashes with town of Chili over the selling of CBD in stores

The selling of CBD at the last Family video store left here in Rochester is sparking controversy with the town of Chili.

The store has been selling the products since April and hasn’t had any issues until now. They’re not changing anything until they have a solid reason why.

Why sell CBD in a video store, you ask?

District manager Adam Chase said the owner of the company used it himself as a substitute for prescription pain killers and wanted to share its success with his customers.

“We’ve had a great response from customers across our district across the state, hundreds and hundreds of people that find relief using CBD instead of whatever kind of prescription they have,” said Chase.

But they’re facing some backlash. Friday morning, the store received a cease and desist order from the town of Chili- saying they don’t have the proper town approval to sell CBD or advertise the selling of CBD. Chase said he hasn’t had this kind of trouble in any of his other New York locations.

“Why is it okay to put in a gas station on the counter but not in a Family Video? So we haven’t needed special permission anywhere else, they could not give us any kind of direct ordinance in the city code as to why we can’t,” he said.

Chase said he stopped selling it briefly this morning, but then called home office who advised him differently.

“We’re gonna continue to sell CBD and provide the product to people who need it until we get an exact reason why we can’t.”

He said although Family Video is a strange place to buy CBD- it’s been successful and he doesn’t want to see it end.

News 8 reached out to the town of Chili and the supervisor told us Family Video needs specific approval to sell this particular product. Right now they’re approved to sell videos and snacks.