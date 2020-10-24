Family trouble ends in suspect stabbed, arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to investigate a family issue on Friday evening on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Officers say a man was stabbed during the incident. AMR transported the victim to URMC. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, upon further investigation, the man who was stabbed was the suspect in this incident.

Officers identified the suspect as 49-year-old Norbet Jackson of Rochester. Officers charged Jackson with criminal contempt in the first degree, burglary in the second degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.

