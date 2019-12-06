Family steals toys from Pirate Toy Fund at Eastview Mall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a family that stole toys from the Pirate Toy Fund at Eastview Mall.

According to investigators, the family took the toys out of the donation box on Sunday morning. They can be seen on mall security video putting the toys into shopping bags and leaving in a dark-colored rental car.

Police are in contact with the rental company and are waiting for the family to return the car.

News 8 is told that the Pirate Toy Fund doesn’t want to press charges, but does want the toys back.