Family seriously injured in Wayne County crash

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) – Four people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the town of Ontario in Wayne County.

State Police say an investigator tried to stop a larceny suspect on State Route 104 near Lincoln Road shortly after 4 p.m. Troopers identified the driver as 30-year-old Tamiya Jackson, of Rochester, and say she was on parole and failed to stop and fled troopers when the investigator activated his emergency lights and siren.

“The State Police Investigator immediately turned off his lights and siren and continued westbound with no emergency lights on and later observed a motor vehicle accident at Monroe-Wayne County Line Road,” NYSP said.

Troopers say Jackson drove through a red light and struck a southbound passenger vehicle with a family of four in a SUV. All occupants, one adult and three children were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Jackson was taken to SMH for injuries and is currently being treated.

The Ontario Fire Department assisted NYSP at the scene. Jackson is facing several charges and the investigation remains ongoing.