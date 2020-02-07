Family searching for answers nearly 16 years after eight-year-old girl dies in house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelly Streber remembers February 28, 2004, the day a fire claimed her sister Savannah’s life, like it was yesterday. Nearly 16 years later and her family is still searching for answers.

“My heart breaks every day. I have to try to put it in the back of my mind because I break down and I have children of my own and every time I look at them it makes me think of Savannah and the fact that she’s gone and we don’t get to see her grow up,” Kelly said.

Alexandra Streber, another sister, was also in the house during the fire. She was three at the time and doesn’t remember much.

“It’s not fair I feel like if we were here together we should’ve left together or stayed together it’s not fair for me to be able to live this life that my sister wasn’t able to live,” she said.

Police ruled the fire an arson. The Streber family said they know who did it. Sergeant David Joseph is an investigator on the case. He said over 16 years there’s been one consistent person of interest. As of now, there’s just not enough evidence for a charge.

“I think it might’ve been just something that for whatever reason they wanted to scare somebody or maybe didn’t realize who was home or maybe there was some kind of an issue that night where they wanted to send some kind of a message…We’re just hoping we can get a little bit more I think that’s all we need,” Sergeant Joseph said.

David Streber is Savannah’s father. He just wants to see this person pay for the death of his daughter.

“It’s been hell. It tore my family apart, my children, nobody’s been the same since. It’s hard to go to sleep and wake up without thinking about it…It’s not gonna bring us back together it’s not gonna get back all the times we lost but it’ll make it easier,” he said.

The family said they encourage anyone with any information from that night to contact Rochester police. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

The family has also set up a Facebook page with updates on the case.