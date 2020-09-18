Family searching for answers after Aszia Grimes found dead in vacant lot

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A family is mourning the loss of Aszia Grimes, after the young woman was found dead in an empty parking lot in downtown Rochester.

Family and friends were sharing food and lighting candles in memory of Grimes at a vigil Thursday. Some are using Aszia Grimes’ life to send a message to others about drug abuse.

“Cause she was a very special person. she loved everybody man she was sitting her and come out her and talking to people,” said Elston Grimes, her father.

It was September 12 when the 25-year-old woman was found dead in a vacant lot near Orchard street. The police report described the area where Aszia Grimes was found as ‘not normally traveled’. A report from the medical examiner confirmed she had been murdered. The police are calling it a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Her family said Aszia Grimes was a great friend and helpful neighbor according to some, but she also battled with drug abuse.

“She tried to do her best and live her life but she just kept going back into the lifestyle,” said Elston Grimes. “We wanted to make sure that Azisa knew that we loved her and we love her not matter what whether she’s using drug not make what we still love her.”

And some friends, like Maritza Santiago, believe Grimes would still be here if more resources were available for those struggling with drug addiction.

“They’re not worried about the people that’s really on the streets that need help. They don’t know that they need help cause they really have an issues, they have a problem,” said Maritza Santiago. “I just want to see that change like they need to worry more and care more about these people help them.”

The investigation into the murder of Grimes is ongoing, the family and friends here are hoping those who knew something come forward.

“Bottom line is, we need to find out what happened that’s the most important thing, Put somebody in jail for this. I’m not going to stop until I do, said Grimes.

If you have any information regarding Aszia Grimes you are asked to contact the Rochester police department Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7422