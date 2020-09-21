Family remembers Jarvis Alexander, 19-year-old shooting victim, as ‘kind, gentle, sweet’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- We are learning more about Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, the two 19 year old who became the unintended victims of a shooting that happened here just 24 hours ago.

A memorial is growing for Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander.

Alexander’s aunt was sitting outside.

“Just a fantastic person, sweet heart, kind, gentle, intelligent just lovable,” said Latasha Baker, Alexander’s Aunt.

Jarvis Alexander was a football player and track star.

He worked at Tops, and was taking class at Alfred University since graduating from U-Prep in 2019.

He was just 19 years old at the time of his passing, a gentle person according to his aunt.

“He like sports, he liked video games. And I think that’s probably the only time I heard him loud, video games yelling at the tv, he was a very gentle person sweet, and just kinda mellow, Humble,” said Baker.

Alexander was at a party on Pennsylvania Ave when an unknown number of gunmen started firing on the crowd of more than 100. He along with Jaquayla Young lost their lives that night.

Police believe they were not the intended targets, and now many in the community are calling out for an end to the violence.

“It’s okay to have a disagreement or not to agree or not like what someone said or someone did but let’s talk about it,” said Baker. “Two people lost their lives two beautiful people, and a lot more people were hurt. The people that were’ shooting maybe they just didn’t understand that there is another way, There is another way to resolving things.”

Friends and family of both say the community support has been great and they want to see the community coming pulling together after this tragedy, to put an end to the violence in our community.