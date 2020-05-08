ATF, Family and friends offers $10k reward in Grand Avenue homicide

1  of  76
Closings
The family of 34-year-old Chernet Tiruneh is offering up $10,000 to anyone who has information that would lead to an arrest in the investigation of his murder.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Family and friends of the man killed in a shooting last week is offering up a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that would lead to an arrest.

34-year-old Chernet Tiruneh, of Rochester, was killed while working at a grocery store on Grand Avenue. According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to a corner store on Grand Avenue for the reports of a person shot around 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police found Tiruneh dead from a gunshot wound. The motive for the killing is unclear.

The $10,000 reward is a combined efforts of the community and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The reward flyer reads:

Chernet Tiruneh (known to many friends as “Alex” or “Chappa”) was a local merchant who was killed by an unknown person or persons at Chappa Grocery, 202 Grand Avenue around 9:20 PM. He was only 34 years old. The suspect(s) in this investigation are still outstanding and Rochester Police Investigators are looking for your help. Chernet’s family and friends in the Beechwood Neighborhood are mourning the loss of their loved one. Please help to identify the individual(s) responsible for this senseless act of violence.

Friends of Tiruneh said he immigrated from Ethiopia a few years ago and fell in love with Rochester and decided to stay. He financially helped his family of eight out in Ethopia.

Anyone with information about this case should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS, RPD Major Crimes Sergeant David Joseph at 585-428-9910, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

