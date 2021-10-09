Family of suspect killed in Rochester shootout demand answers, justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family members, community advocates and anti-violence activists held a public conference Saturday, demanding answers about the death of Simran Gordon following a police-involved shooting.

The 24-year-old resident walked into the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Rochester Wednesday and held the manager at gunpoint, according to RPD. Gordon was killed following a shootout in the store.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, who resigned from the role last week, said it is believed that Gordon was involved in three local murders over the past two years.

Immediate family members are asking for the RPD to provide evidence as to what makes him a suspect.

“We keep on hearing ‘he was a suspect on all these charges’ never one day, nobody ever came to our door and knock on our door and say Simran was a suspect, no detective no nothing,” Gordon’s sister, Sharlene Smith said. “All of a sudden, he is the bad guy.”

Investigators are in the process of reviewing officer-worn body camera video along with surveillance video from Family Dollar. According to Rochester Police, the video will be released for public viewing next week.

No details have been released on the specific happenings of the shootout.

Activists at Saturday’s gathering referenced the four fatal, police-involved shootings that occurred in Rochester this year.

“Each case was different and each case they [police] de-humanized the black man,” activist Niya Shabazz. “We are tired of it and we demand justice.”

Rochester Police have not provided further information on the deadly shootings they say Gordon is a suspect in, as they continue to be open investigations.

The New York State Attorney Generals’ Office has taken on the investigation, as is protocol for any fatal shooting involving a police officer in the New York.