Family of Perinton man killed by car shares story as a warning for others

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of a young man killed after he was hit by a car is speaking out.

25-year-old Eagle Ryan walked into traffic on Monday and was critically injured. He died later at the hospital.

Eagle Ryan’s dad Irving Espada and his brother Antonio Espada spent Friday afternoon looking at old pictures and remembering Ryans’ spirit.

Ryan was an adopted child in a huge, lovely family, seen here in family photos.

“He had such a wide personality. He loved playing games, he loved collecting rocks, he loved watching anime, he loved wearing funky clothes, funky hats. Like, that’s what he was, he was everything,” said Antonio Espada, Eagle Ryan’s brother.

Ryan was intoxicated when he was fatally hit by the car. The family says he struggled with substance abuse but was on track to turn his life around.

They hope others can learn the importance of seeking help.

“It’s unfortunate but we’re trying to put the message out there if you need help, get help. Whether it be alcohol, abuse substance, abuse doesn’t matter anything just go get help,” said Irving Espada, Ryan’s father.

Hundreds of family, friends, and supporters have been showing encouragement, the classmates of Ryan’s younger sister even sent the family letters.

The family made the decision to donate Ryan’s organs, keeping his spirit alive after death.

“Eagle was very loved you can see by all the outpouring and I know he would want people to learn from his mistakes, his decisions, and his downfalls and his shining moments, you know. I feel like yes this was a down moment. I feel it was also a shining moment because someone can learn from this and I think that’s what he would love,” said Espada.

A go-fund-me page already has nearly 18-thousand dollars to help funeral expenses.

The family told News8 that any funds left over will be donated to Worth More Nation, an organization that helps children in the foster care system get the resources they need.