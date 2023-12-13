ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of a Dansville man being held by the Taliban appeared on CBS Mornings to plead for his return.

Anna Corbett and her son Caleb sat down with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan — breaking her silence on the show to raise awareness about her husband Ryan’s condition, who was detained in Afghanistan since 2022 after living there for over a decade.

Corbett told Brennan that the family has had limited contact with him throughout his imprisonment. She said they had 16 minutes for 16 months.

