Closings
Family of COVID-19 victim: Don’t give up on social distancing yet

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “He was a very kind and compassionate person and he loved to do different kinds of activities like skiing and was really into NASCAR,” said Laurie DeLong.

She’s talking about her 81-year-old father, George Baxter.

Baxter worked at Eastman Kodak for 30 years, all while keeping things light, with a sharp wit and plenty of nicknames.

“I was flipper and my sister’s name was Benny, and my brothers name was Ichabod,” said daughter Kathe Baxter.

 But in mid March, George went to the hospital and that was the last time his family saw him face to face.

“It was based off his symptoms it was quickly determined that he had COVID pneumonia and had developed into RDS, that’s the Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome, so he had to be intubated and put into the ICU,” said Unity Hospital Physician Assistant Sarah Hallett.

Moving forward, this family wants to send a message on behalf of George.

“Stay home and practice social distancing,” said son Steve Baxter.  “Be aware that well it might not affect you directly, but you could be infecting others around you.”

