Family of child left in Rochester daycare van in the cold files lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester family has filed a lawsuit after they say their 4-year-old child was left on a daycare van for nine hours in the cold last month.

The family of Makyia Artis says she was picked up in the morning on January 7 by the Living Waters Childcare van service, brought to the daycare center on Norton Street, and left inside the van until dismissal nine hours later.

According to administrators at the childcare center, Artis said she was tired when she was picked up that morning. Since there weren’t many kids in the van at the time, she was allowed to take a nap in the back. The van monitor, they said, forgot Artis was there, and did not follow sign-in protocol, so she was marked absent for the day.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Faith Deliverance Church of Jesus Christ, Living Waters Child Care, the driver of the bus, and the bus monitor.

The lawsuit alleges the child fell asleep on the bus and was left inside for nine hours in 18 degree weather, with no heat running in the vehicle. According to the lawsuit, the employees of the daycare did not notify the child’s family of what happened and also alleges negligence on behalf of the daycare provider and these employees.

“Nine hours in the cold on a bus in 18 degree weather snowing all day long,” Artis’ grandmother, Brenda Powell, said. “The bus seats are leather, and windows had to have been covered in snow, where she couldn’t even see out because it snowed all day long. So she just slept balled up in a ball on a cold leather seat for 9 hours.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the driver took another trip at 12 p.m. that day and still did not notice the child on the bus. It goes on to say the driver offered a bribe to the child to not say anything to her family.

The family of the child is seeking compensation for damages including extreme emotional stress, trauma, anxiety, medical expenses, attorney’s fees and mental anguish along with sustained physical, emotional and psychological injuries along with pain and suffering.

