Family mourns victim of fatal Canandaigua stabbing

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family said they’re devastated after their sister, Julie Baker, was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

“If you knew her, you’d love her,” Baker’s brother David Clas said.

The family met Tuesday night to remember Baker who they said was the heartbeat of the family.

“She’s the heart of our family — she’s the heart and soul of so many that knew her. She was just loved by everyone. Everyone that knew her treasured her so much,” Clas said.

“To lose your sister is just the worst possible thing that could happen, and in the way it happened.”

Baker was one of eight children with seven brothers. The family held calling hours on Tuesday.

“It was a cast of thousands we just really loved the support and the love of all the people that came to honor my sister Julie.”

The Ontario County Sheriff said it was a domestic incident and 67-year-old William Fricke is charged with her murder when she was stabbed to death and another man, 62-year-old Dennis Gruttadaro was injured inside a home on Canandaigua Lake.

“We’re devastated. We’ve never experienced anything like this before and we’re just trying to wrap our minds around it which will take a long long time to do.”

Fricke pleaded not guilty in an Ontario County courtroom on Saturday.