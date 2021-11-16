Family mourning man killed outside Rochester bus station, brothers charged with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two brothers facing murder charges for a fatal attack outside a Rochester bus station appeared in court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

Ronald and Donald Brown, both 47-years-old, are charged with second degree murder for their alleged involvement in the death of 24-year-old Armani Allen last week.

Police say Allen was shot, stabbed, and beaten to death outside the Rochester Transit Center on St. Paul Street Thursday. Family members at court were emotional as they mourned the loss of their loved one.

“He was very strong, independent, opinionated, funny, charming and loved by his family,” said Allen’s aunt Yvonne Allen. “That’s who Armani was.”

Armani Allen’s Family was in court today for the arraignment of his two alleged killers. They had powerful words about what type of man Armani was and how the system including RCSD is failing young black men. More today on @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/5M01eqaabd — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 16, 2021

Police said Monday that Ronald Brown was taken into custody Sunday night in the area of North Washington Street and West Linden Avenue in East Rochester. They say Donald Brown was later found in the basement of a house at 955 West Linden Avenue, and he too was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say Donald was found while a SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence.

During the course of the investigation, police found a handgun believed to have been possessed by the brothers, adding that additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

According to police, Donald Brown has four prior felony convictions, two prior misdemeanor convictions and at least two open/pending felony cases. They say Ronald Brown has four prior felony convictions, seven prior misdemeanor convictions and at least one open/pending felony case. Because of their prior criminal convictions, Ronald and Donald Brown are prohibited from legally possessing a firearm in NYS.

“We’re still at a phase where we’re reviewing the evidence of not only the murder, but also locating and taking into custody of the suspects,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz. “We’ll be reviewing that to see if there are any more charges we’re going to ask the jury to consider. We do certainly expect that this will be presented to a [Monroe County] grand jury in an effort to secure the indictment.”

A judge entered guilty pleas for both Ronald and Donald Brown, who are due back in court Friday.