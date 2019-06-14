Family members say final goodbyes at memorial service for Samuel Cooper

Remembering a Rochester leader.

“His optimism made us believe anything was possible,” those are the words of Samuel Cooper’s son during a memorial service Friday Morning.

Family members said their final goodbyes at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.

In front of the pulpit laid the American flag and photographs of Cooper from his service in the U.S. Navy.

His son Scott Cooper spoke emotionally during the service about the legacy of his father and said he was a great noble family man. Two of his grandchildren also spoke and say they enjoyed going to charitable events with their grandfather at an early age.

Samuel Cooper was a Navy pilot and had at least 1,000 hours of combat flight during World War II. The department of defense also awarded Cooper a lifetime achievement award.

He was once the director of the Greater Rochester International Airport and was a crucial supporter of Honor Flight.

At the end of the service, his family wanted everyone to know he was just an outstanding man.

Cooper died Friday, June 7. He was 96 years old.

