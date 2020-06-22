Family members on fatal hit-and-run in Webster: ‘Huge part of our lives that’s gone forever’

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department continues to investigate a crash that left one woman dead and sent three pedestrians to the hospital over the weekend, while family members are mourning the loss of a loved one.

At this time, no charges have been filed after an SUV struck the four people walking alongside Empire Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Webster police say the driver didn’t stop after crashing into the pedestrians. Webster police also say they’ve identified and located the driver, as well as the vehicle, which they are holding for evidence.

When police arrived on scene Saturday night, 41-year-old Oksana Zakharchishin was pronounced dead. Two of Oksana’s daughters, 22-year-old Mariana, and 15-year-old Oleysa, as well as Oksana’s 3-year-old grandson Maksym were all struck and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road.

Large police presence here in Webster on Empire Blvd. Possible body based on the scene. More @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7afss7hjr8 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) June 21, 2020

Police say Mariana and Maksym have been released from the hospital while Oleysa remains in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Family members say this group who was struck in the crash moved to the United States from Ukraine six months ago to join other family members who were building a life in Webster.

“This is especially difficult for them because you know they’re embarking on this new journey in their lives,” said said Nataliya Zakharchishin, Oksana’s niece. “Starting the lives here, and now doing it without her is just absolutely heartbreaking.”

The deceased Oksana was said to be the heart of the family.

“She was just upbeat, and positive, and a great sense of humor,” Zakharchishin said. “It’s just a huge part of our lives that’s gone forever.”

Daniel Safee owns Danwin’s Pharmacy near where the crash happened. He says he’d like to see a safety analysis conducted in the area.

“That intersection between Empire and Gravel, you get tons of complaints about that and nobody seems to know who has the right of way, or what speed you should go, or whether or not you should stop before merging onto Gravel from the opposite direction,” Safee said. ‘And there’s been so many accidents on this road that it’s really a safety concern, especially for the business owners here that are trying to conduct business we need our customers to be able to get here safely

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family.

