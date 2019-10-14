Family identifies 2 of 4 victims in fatal Steuben County crash

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The identities of two of the four people who died in a crash Saturday morning on County Route 76 in the Town of Pulteney have been confirmed by family members.

Family members have confirmed that Korbie Higgins, a mother of one, died in the accident near Rugby Road around 1:00 a.m. on October 12.

Rhonda Clark, the aunt of Coy Miner, says that her nephew was also killed in the accident. Miner’s aunt tells 18 News that all four of the victims worked together and that another person may have been injured in the accident.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard has not immediately returned a request for comment.

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been confirmed, but a memorial on the scene also listed the names of Adam and a second name that starts with an N.

According to an obituary posted on social media by a family friend, Higgins worked at the Village Tavern in Hammondsport and had a great love of pit bulls.

Services will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street in Hammondsport. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetary on Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Bath VFW.

In lieu of flowers, Korbie’s family and friends ask that donations be made to the Cinderella Softball League at PO Box 523 in Bath, New York.