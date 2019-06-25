Dates announced for Friday Family Fun Days at Seneca Park Zoo

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Seneca Park Zoo officials announced the dates for Friday Family Fun Days and Nights at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Friday, June 28 and Friday, August 30 will be the days when the zoo will be open for extended hours. The zoo will open at 10 a.m. and the last entries will be allowed at 8 p.m. Guests who are already in the park may stay until 9 p.m.

“It looks like summer is finally here and we’re celebrating with even more time to enjoy our Seneca Park Zoo!” said Dinolfo. “On our Family Fun Days, we will be offering fun activities, zookeeper chats, and special animal experiences throughout the day… and night! I encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy all our Zoo has to offer, from entertainment to education to conservation. What a great way to unofficially kick-off and close-out the summer Zoo season!”

Both days will feature special experiences and food. On June 28 animal experiences will occur every half hour from 5 p.m until 8 p.m, in addition to the regular day schedule of activities.

The zoo’s two food stands will feature their regular menu along with barbecue dinner specials and a make-your-own ice cream sundae bar.

Admission rates will remain the same: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors 63 and older and $9 for youth 3-11. Children ages two and under along with Seneca Park Zoo members are admitted free.

