If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's weather. The makings are there once again for a fine mid-August day with an abundance of sun, tolerable levels of humidity, soft lake breezes, and a seasonable brand of warmth. Highs will be in the middle 80s. It will be a touch cooler on the water's edge of Lake Ontario with that luscious lake breeze. Nothing to see on radar today, except for this morning. As you can see, I had to "tweet" about this topic!

Tonight looks just fine as well with a mainly clear sky. Temperatures again will fall to seasonable levels right around 60 degrees. You may even catch a couple of falling stars in the overnight: I know I did coming into work this morning, as the leftovers of the Perseid meteor shower continue on.