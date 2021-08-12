Family escapes housefire on Burrow Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One adult and two children have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a home on Burrow Street in Rochester in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home and found fire venting from the first floor of a single family home, that was encroaching on the neighboring home

“Firefighters quickly placed a hose line into operation and were able to extinguish the exterior of the neighboring structure (52 Burrows Street) before the fire extended into the interior of that home,” Officials said in a statement.

According to RFD, the home was occupied by three adults and six children who were all able to make it out before firefighters arrived.

RFD on scene at a house fire on Burrows St. off of Lyell Ave. in the city. This multi-level home appears to have a decent amount of damage to all floors but it looks as if those that were living there escaped. Nothing official from the fire chief yet. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2wm26alX7l — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) August 12, 2021

One adult and two children were transported to a hospital to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

The fire burned out the kitchen and the majority of the first floor with significant smoke and heat damage to the rest of the structure. It took firefighters approximately 35 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Red Cross responded to assist the occupants with housing because the home is unable to be reoccupied at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.