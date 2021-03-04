Family escapes after house fire breaks out on city’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home is heavily damaged and after a fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Sherwood Avenue in Rochester.

The residents of the home — three adults and two children — were able to escape without injury.

The call originally came in reporting people trapped. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded within minutes and officials said first responding firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the second floor.

Bystanders on scene told firefighters that there were still children inside the home.

“In aggressive interior search and fire attack were conducted immediately. After the primary search didn’t locate any victims and the fire progressing rapidly, all interior crews were ordered out of the structure. A defensive exterior operation tactic then commenced for a short time before crews re-entered the structure for extinguishment,” a statement from RFD reads.

“We’re not 100% sure what started the fire yet,” Deputy Chief David Kaltenbach said at the scene of the fire. “The downstairs people were alerted by neighbors banging on the door. There wasn’t enough smoke to fill that apartment for smoke detectors to go off. So they got out. The good news is everyone got out safely.”

The Red Cross was on scene to assist with housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check bac with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

