Family donating Louise Slaughter's Congressional collection to University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The family of the late Louise and Bob Slaughter is set to donate Louise Slaughter's Congressional collection to the University of Rochester.

The collection will include the late congresswoman's landmark legislative documents, research, speeches, manuscripts, awards, and other media documenting her time in Congress.

The university says it will house and archive the documents with plans to make them available to the public in coming years. The documents will also be made available online in a digital exhibition.

“Serving as a member of the United States House of Representatives was the highest privilege and honor of our mother’s life, and we are delighted that the University of Rochester will be the steward for the official records, documents and memorabilia associated with her entire Congressional career,” said Robin Slaughter Minerva, on behalf of the family.

Slaughter served the Rochester area in Congress for more than three decades before her death in 2018.