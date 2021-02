HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton family is without a home after a Wednesday night fire.

Firefighters were called to the Tyler Trail home shortly before 8:00 p.m. The family was safely out of the house by the time crews got to the scene.

Hilton Fire Dept responding to fire on Tyler Trail. See here about the top third of the near side garage wall completely gone now. Teams working from roof and ground level to ensure fire is totally put out @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qElm55WQ8w — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) February 18, 2021

Firefighters say the family is staying with relatives. Tyler Trail will be closed to traffic until 10:30 p.m.