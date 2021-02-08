Family displaced after house fire on Augustine Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family has been displaced after a house fire broke out in their home on Augustine Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded around 3:50 a.m. to the report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames from the first floor. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was under control in 25 minutes.

One occupant sustained a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. RFD officials said the home sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.