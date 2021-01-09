Family cat dies in Rochester apartment fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester apartment building caught fire early Saturday afternoon on First Street. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department said the building is a former school that was converted into three floors of residential apartments.

The RFD said there was a heavy smoke condition and firefighters assisted dozens of residents in evacuating the building. Firefighters spent 15 minutes extinguishing the fire.

An extra truck was called to assist with smoke removal. The RFD said a family cat succumbed in the fire.

“Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin but there was smoke and water damage throughout the north wing of the building,” the RFD said.

The Red Cross was called for one adult and two children.