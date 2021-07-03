Families reflect on parades returning for first time in two years

PENFIELD, FAIRPORT (WROC) — Several Fourth of July parades were held on Saturday for the first time in two years.

The towns of Penfield and Fairport both welcomed families for Independence Day celebrations, supported by themed music, cookouts and various activities. Fourth of July is the first major holiday to take place in post COVID-19 safety protocols.

Several attendants of the festival held in Fairport say the ability to host events post-pandemic is important for the village.

“It’s a big deal yeah,” Fairport resident Lori Schukraft said. “It’s a nice event they go out of their way to support locally. It’s definitely something we would like to make a tradition.”

Others reflected on a year of constant change and were grateful for the return of a restriction-free celebrations.

“I think it’s strange, you know you had an entire year of people staying away from each other, keeping their distance which was weird and scary, now we’re back out,” Fairport resident Tiffany Weil said. “But it’s refreshing to see the community like this. Smiling, joyful, catching up.”

Independence Day celebrations in the Rochester area have just begun. A completed run-through of parades, firework shows and events can be found here: