Families enjoy safe fall fun amid local uptick in COVID-19 cases

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Families gathered Sunday for another busy weekend at the Pumpkin Palace at The Apple Farm in Victor.

“So far it’s been great. We just got here, this is actually our very first time here,” said Genevieve Pulsifer, a Monroe County resident.

“I feel good. I’m outside,” said Pulsifer. “Fresh air, we need this. I’m not worried.”

Folks enjoyed fall fun as counties in the area see a slight uptick in reported coronavirus cases.

Monroe County has seen more than 130 positive cases since Friday: 54 reported Friday, 43 reported Saturday, and 39 reported Sunday. In recent weeks, the county has reported cases in the tens and twenties.

The pumpkin patch, located in Ontario County, is owned by Kimberly and Ryan Duvall.

A trip to the pumpkin patch is not without masking and social distancing. The Pumpkin Palace has set up self-serve boxes for customers to purchase pumpkins.

“With us being an outdoor event, too, it does give people that option, to keep their distance,” said Kimberly.

“Just with everyone really respecting each other and following the rules has been fantastic,” Kimberly added. “We’ve had a great turnout.”