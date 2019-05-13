False threat at Bausch and Lomb in Rochester

Employees at Bausch & Lomb in Rochester were told not to report to work Monday after an anonymous text of a bomb threat.
The location has since been checked by Rochester police and it has been determined a false threat.
No suspicious packages were found.
In a statement, a company spokesperson said:
On Sunday evening, the Bausch + Lomb Rochester facility received a security threat, so we have closed the facility today out of an abundance of caution. We are committed to our employees and their safety is our top priority. We are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and further monitor the situation. We plan to reopen the facility tomorrow at 6 a.m. or as soon as law enforcement deems it’s safe for employees to reenter the building.