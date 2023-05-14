WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) – A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. to honor members of law enforcement who lost their lives while in the line of duty in 2022.

Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was one of the names honored in the ceremony at the National Mall during National Police Week.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran with the Rochester Police Department. Mazurkiewicz began his law enforcement career in 1988 as a jail deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

He joined the Rochester Police Department as a patrol officer in 1993, serving the Clinton and Goodman Sections, until he transferred to the tactical Unit in 2002. He was murdered in the line of duty during an ambush when he and his partner were shot on July 21, 2022.

Image courtesy of the Rochester Police Emerald Society

