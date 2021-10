ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help identifying suspects who they say vandalized the Fallen Officers Memorial.

According to investigators, the memorial was vandalized around 10:45 p.m. during a protest at the Public Safety Building on Exchange Boulevard on October 9.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos below is asked to call 311, 911 or CrimeStoppers at (585)-423-9300.