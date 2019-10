BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s MANIA tour will go on sale January 29 at 10 a.m.

For fans the break will be over early fall as Fall Out Boy will take over the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on September 2 at 7 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly will also be in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 1-888-223-6000