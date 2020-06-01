Faith community: ‘Violence is not the way to honor George Floyd’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry says that looting and violence is not the way to honor George Floyd.

“Please stop the criminal and violent behavior,” said UCLM President Reverend Stewart Lewis.

“Go home! Stay in the house! Get an education!,” Lewis said.

Lewis says his organization meets often with Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. He says they talk about outreach and racial tension in Rochester.

“We have two disease existing currently which we must overcome, one is COVID-19 and the other is a disease of racism,” said Reverend Stewart.

He says police officers should be psychologically evaluated more often.

“I have always advocated that police need a psychological every six months. Many of those who become police officers came from the military, and they come back with post-traumatic stress disorder, and then some of them take it out on their own people,” Reverend Stewart said.

A spokesperson responded to Lewis’ statement with this:

“The Rochester Police Department is always concerned with officer health and wellness and we are open to any suggestions that can be reasonably applied.”

They say the department offers an Officer Assistance Program to all members.