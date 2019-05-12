Fairport woman cited after Palmyra crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wayne County Sheriff's deputies cited a Fairport woman who crashed into a motorcyclist on State Route 21 in the town of Palmyra on Saturday.

Deputies said that Linda Howard was traveling south on State Route 21 when she missed her turn onto Bear Hill Drive and abruptly turned into the path of a motorcycle that was heading northbound.

The occupants of the motorcycle were identified as John Hart and Kimberly Casillo, both from Palmyra.

Howard was not injured in the collision.

Deputies said that Hart sustained head and chest injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. Casillo said she felt leg and abdominal pain and was transported via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Deputies cited Howard for unlicensed operator and failure to use turn signal within 100 feet.

The Palmyra Police Department, Finger Lakes Ambulance and the Palmyra Fire Department assisted the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at the scene.