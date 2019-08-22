Fairport weighs options for old school building

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport’s board of education met Wednesday night to discuss the future of their school facilities.

The board made the decision to combine the 9th graders with grades 10-12 at Fairport High School.

The move leaves that location on Hulbert Road vacant.

The meeting was to hear what parents, students and community members would want to do with that building

Parents are pushing for a revamp to the school’s athletic programs.

“We are far behind many other schools in the county. Our baseball team didn’t get to play, our softball team played a few games, no aquatic center. We just want to make sure our kids are getting every opportunity they can have” said parent Jen Sullivan.

There is no word yet on when the plan for the athletic facilities will be considered.