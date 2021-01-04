Fairport restaurant to receive aid from Barstool Fund

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Barstool Sports, a company with millions of followers across its social media platforms, established a fund to help small businesses around the country during the pandemic, and a local restaurant is one of its recipients.

Durf’s Family Restaurant in Fairport is one of 70 local businesses nationwide to receive help from The Barstool Fund.

The fund, which is now up to more than $17 million, was created by the company to assist small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

“There are no words for it,” said Kathy Lloyd, whose family owns the restaurant.

Lloyd’s niece entered Barstool’s contest, and Lloyd found out they had won this weekend.

“Its incredible, just incredible, that my niece took the time to share our story with a company that could possibly help us survive this, Covid,” Lloyd added.

Small businesses around the country are awaiting a new round of Paycheck Protection loans from the newly-passed federal stimulus to keep employees on-board.

Locally, restaurants in the state-designated yellow and orange zones face have faced COVID restrictions for weeks.

“I was to the point that I was going to have to make the decision to go back to takeout only, even before this happened, with the support from Barstool Sports,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd told News 8 the restaurant needed help paying the lease, and Lloyd told WROC the news brought about “tears of joy, and hope, hope that my family’s restaurant might be able to survive.”