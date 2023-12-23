FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — On a night where Fairport renamed their home floor to honor the longstanding legacy of the Fitch family, the Red Raider boys team defeated Corning 68-46.

For over 50 years, a member of the Fitch family has donned the sidelines as the Fairport boys basketball coach.

The court in the gymnasium for the Red Raiders has been called the Jeff Fitch Court for quite some time in honor of the legendary Section V coach. Jeff’s son, Scott took over as head coach in 2001 and has helped has won three sectional titles in his tenure. Scott also has a state championship appearance in 2017.

Before the Fairport-Corning game, the Red Raiders renamed the floor to Coach Fitch Court. The father-son duo has over 800 wins.

Next up for Fairport (6-2) is a home game against Victor, the defending state champions on January 3rd.