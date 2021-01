FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Fairport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man caught on a Ring camera who’s stolen two mail packages from a Fairport residence Saturday morning.

FPD said the packages were taken from a homeowner on South Main Street at around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify this man is asked to call FPD by calling 911.