ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special tribute to honor “Harmonica” Pete DuPre was held today during the Fairport Memorial Day parade.

DuPre, a WWII veteran who died in January of this year, was known for his harmonica skills.

In addition to supporting veteran-focused groups such as Honor Flight Rochester and the Greatest Generations Foundation, DuPre regularly played the National Anthem at sporting events around the country.

DuPre’s daughter, Mary Ann DuPre, had the patriot guard walk in the parade wearing DuPre’s hat, so that he would be marching in spirit.