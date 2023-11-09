ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport native Lucas M. West will sing the national anthem at the Bills game on Sunday, November 19.

The SUNY Fredonia sophomore received an email on May 8 about open auditions to sing the national anthem at a Bills home game. During the summer, Lucas recorded his audition video and sent it to the Bills organization.

On June 15, he was notified via email that he was one of six finalists and was invited to audition live on June 21 at Highmark Stadium on its PA [public address] system.

On June 21, Lucas drove to Orchard Park with his full keyboard “rig,” he was the first to audition and while there, met “some incredible artists,” who he’s still in touch with. Lucas added, “Singing with the stadium PA at Highmark was a great learning experience.”

After being selected to sing, Lucas said, “I am beyond grateful and honored for this opportunity and hope I can put on a performance that people will remember.”

Lucas is a Bachelor of Arts in Jazz Studies major from Fairport, NY, studying voice, piano and trombone. He also plays trombone in the Fredonia Jazz Orchestra, piano in the New Jazz Flextet, trombone in the Trombone Choir and sings in the Vocal Jazz Combo. Lucas studied classical piano during his first year at Fredonia, and this year studies jazz piano. He also plans to continue studying classical and jazz voice throughout his college years.

Lucas added, “Big thanks to the Bills organization for this incredible opportunity.”

The Bills will be playing against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.