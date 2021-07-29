Fairport man sentenced for diamond fraud scheme

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man was sentenced to 2 years in prison Thursday, for a wire fraud and money laundering scheme involving diamonds.

According to prosecutors, Michael Bartusek, 52, stole $776,000 from his employer between 2015 and 2016, and invested the money in a scheme to buy diamonds from overseas. His plan was to sell the diamonds for a profit, then return the funds before the missing money was discovered.

Prosecutors say the diamond scheme was not successful.

In pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return, Bartusek admitted he made fake claims in order to collect investments for a company called Integra Diamond. Prosecutors say he and two others made those claims in an attempt to recover the money he’d stolen from his employer.

Bartusek was sentenced to 2 years in prison Thursday, along with a 3-years term of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $973,922 restitution to his victims.