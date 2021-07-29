Fairport man sentenced for diamond fraud scheme

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man was sentenced to 2 years in prison Thursday, for a wire fraud and money laundering scheme involving diamonds.

According to prosecutors, Michael Bartusek, 52, stole $776,000 from his employer between 2015 and 2016, and invested the money in a scheme to buy diamonds from overseas. His plan was to sell the diamonds for a profit, then return the funds before the missing money was discovered.

Prosecutors say the diamond scheme was not successful.

In pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return, Bartusek admitted he made fake claims in order to collect investments for a company called Integra Diamond. Prosecutors say he and two others made those claims in an attempt to recover the money he’d stolen from his employer.

Bartusek was sentenced to 2 years in prison Thursday, along with a 3-years term of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $973,922 restitution to his victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss