Fairport man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to appear in court

67-year-old William Fricke of Fairport was charged with murder for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in early January is due back in court on Friday.

67-year-old William Fricke, of Fairport, is accused of killing Julianne Baker and assaulting Dennis Gruttadaro.

Fricke is facing a total of 11 counts — including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

The trial is scheduled to start mid-July. Fricke faces 20 years to life if convicted.

