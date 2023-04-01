ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the month of April will be recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in New York State.

Hochul issued a proclamation and directed that 12 landmarks throughout the state be illuminated in teal Saturday night in honor of sexual assault survivors — including the Fairport Life Bridge above the Erie Canal.

Alongside the proclamation, the State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence will conduct weekly ‘Sexual Violence 101’ web trainings. The trainings will be geared towards staff, supervisors, and administrators working in local districts, private nonprofit agencies, municipalities, and other professionals who help survivors of gender-based and sexual violence.

An exhibit to honor survivors’ experiences and recognize International Denim Day will be done in collaboration with the State Office of General Services.

According to Governor Hochul’s office, International Denim Day was established in recognition of an 18-year-old sexual assault survivor, whose attacker — her driving instructor — was able to overturn his conviction by claiming he would not have been able to remove her jeans without her assistance.

Throughout the state, the following landmarks and buildings will be illuminated: