Fairport lift bridge to close for repairs on Wednesday

The bridge will remain closed for more than a year

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, the Fairport lift bridge will close for repairs. The work is scheduled to take more than a year.

During that time, it will remain in the lifted position, allowing boats to pass but preventing vehicle and foot traffic from crossing the canal. It’s all part of the Erie Canal Lift Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Detour signs will be posted.

Mayor Julie Domaratz wants to assure everyone that the village will still be the busy, bustling Fairport that residents know.

“We want people to come because we are open, we are the same village. Ice cream, breweries, historic homes to explore. Come down and check out the construction project on the bridge,” said Mayor Domaratz

It’s been decades since the bridge underwent a major repair project in which it was closed for a significant period of time.