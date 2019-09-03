Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Dorian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane

Fairport lift bridge to close for repairs on Wednesday

Local News

The bridge will remain closed for more than a year

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, the Fairport lift bridge will close for repairs. The work is scheduled to take more than a year.

During that time, it will remain in the lifted position, allowing boats to pass but preventing vehicle and foot traffic from crossing the canal. It’s all part of the Erie Canal Lift Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Detour signs will be posted.

Mayor Julie Domaratz wants to assure everyone that the village will still be the busy, bustling Fairport that residents know.

“We want people to come because we are open, we are the same village. Ice cream, breweries, historic homes to explore. Come down and check out the construction project on the bridge,” said Mayor Domaratz

It’s been decades since the bridge underwent a major repair project in which it was closed for a significant period of time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss