FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The reopening of the lift bridge over Main Street in Fairport is now scheduled for April.

Construction was originally set to wrap up in November 2020, before the Department of Transportation said supply chain issues caused a delay. The reopening was then pushed to “as early as February.”

The Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that the new reopening date would fall sometime in April, “in time for the canal’s navigation season.”