Fairport lift bridge closure expected to impact businesses, traffic

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport lift bridge over the Erie Canal is closing to traffic in September and it will stay closed for more than a year. That will affect everything from daily commutes to business in the village.

The state DOT held a public information session about the closure on Monday night. It was the last chance for people to come and ask questions about the project.

Some of the biggest concerns are traffic congestion and the impact it could have on businesses. Representatives from the Department of Transportation were at the meeting to address those concerns.

There were boards set up at the meeting explaining the project and showing the detour plans. The bridge will be closed for more than a year starting on September 4. A new transportation method is also in place.

Jordan Guerrein from the DOT says more than 10,000 cars pass over the bridge every day so there will be congestion on the nearby streets at first. Parker Street will be one of the detours for pedestrians and local traffic. For cars that are just passing through and not stopping in Fairport, there’s a detour that avoids passing through the village. Guerrein says the project wont have a major impact on village events.

“When the bridge closes in September we are anticipating some congestion in the village but again we want people to know the village is open, the village is open for business and to plan extra time, plan an alternate route,” said Guerrein.

He says the bridge is ready to be repaired and they want to do this now to avoid having to make repairs for another 20 to 30 years. The bridge is set to re-open in November of 2020.

In the meantime, the town will be using a one thousand dollar grant to help local businesses market through social media.