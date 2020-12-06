Fairport High School hosts mask giveaway

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – A mask giveaway was held at Fairport High School on Saturday morning. Some masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) were delivered to people who were not able to make it to the drive-thru. Fairport Superintendent Brett Provenzano said the event was about building community.

“The pandemic has affected people in multiple ways,” Provenzano said. “And providing nourishment, safety devices; it’s a natural way during the season of giving to say we’re always looking out for each other.”

Fairport High School also offers a food pantry for people who need it. The mask giveaway was sponsored by Fairport Central Schools, Perinton and Monroe County.